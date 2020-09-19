Edo Election: PDP Reps condemn siege on governors by security operatives

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the clampdown on governors by security officers in Benin City, Edo state capital few hours to the election.

Kingsley Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers state who identified as the leader of the caucus said this in a press statement on Friday, describing the act as an unacceptable activity of security agencies whose duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property rather than cause chaos in the state.

“The party expressed shock that security agents were detailed to lay siege at the lodge of our governors to harass and intimidate them.

“Whereas APC Governors, including the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Imo state counterpart, Hope Uzodimma as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are left free in the comfort of the residence of the sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in GRA, Benin City,” the statement read.

According to the statement, ‘the caucus finds the current siege on Governors by men of the Nigeria Police force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election’.

“As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their choice to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people,” the statement read.

Chinda added that the security agencies have abandoned their core duties to laying siege on Governors who are out to perform thier legitimate duties in Edo State.

Chinda in the statement urged Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter in order to allow the Edo state to vote leaders of their choice.

“Our Caucus considers this siege on persons that enjoy immunity as unconstitutional, provocative and completely unacceptable as there cannot be two sets of laws for the citizens of our nation. In as much as the APC governors are given the liberty to stay in Benin City, our governors must not be harassed or stampeded to leave the state,” Chinda said in the statement.

On behalf of the PDP, Chinda further urged stakeholders in the Edo governorship election, particularly the security agencies, to work towards a peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair election on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging in Benin, Edo State was allegedly held on the siege by over 300 Policemen according to Rivers State PDP chairman, Akawor Desmond.

Desmond said in a statement that the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) would be held responsible if anything happens to the governor while he is in Edo State.