Edo State did NOT pay ₦6bn to Northerners, hand over 16 vigilantes after Uromi killings

A post circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) claims that the Edo State Government paid ₦6 billion in compensation to Northerners over the Uromi lynching incident and also handed over 16 vigilantes to them.

The post circulates through an X user @Chinasa Nworu whose post reads:

“Breaking News !

Edo state has ultimately disbursed 6 billion Naira to the northerners as a compensation for the Uromi killings and has handed over the 16 Uromi vigilantes to the northerners.

These are the types of leaders being forced upon the people”

The post has generated traction on the platform with over 36 thousand views, 590 likes, and 345 persons have commented as of 18th of April 2025.

CLAIM

Edo State paid ₦6 billion in compensation to Northerners and handed over 16 vigilantes following the Uromi killings.

THE FINDINGS

An investigation by The FactCheckHub shows that this claim is FALSE.

On March 28, 2025, 16 Northern Nigerian travellers, mostly Hausa hunters, were lynched in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. The group was traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid celebrations when local vigilantes and members of the Edo State Security Network intercepted them at Udune Efandion, suspecting them due to the presence of hunting rifles in their vehicle. A mob attack ensued, leading to the deaths

The incident sparked widespread displeasure across the country. President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings as “dastardly” and called for immediate action from security agencies. Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo described the act as “barbaric” and ordered a full investigation. Police confirmed the attack and said over 30 suspects had been arrested.

After reviewing available reports, from a keyword search conducted by our researcher, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that the Edo State Government paid ₦6 billion in compensation to northern Nigerians or handed over 16 vigilantes following the Uromi killings.​

However, Okpebholo did pledge to compensate the families of the 16 victims during a condolence visit to Kano State. However, the exact amount of compensation was not specified in the reports.

Our check regarding the vigilantes shows that the Edo State Government suspended all illegal vigilante groups operating in the state and the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps. Investigations are still ongoing, with 14 suspects arrested in connection with the incident according to media report from Vanguard and ​Punch.

When contacted by The FactCheckHub, Fred Itua, spokesperson for the Edo State Governor, debunked the viral claim, No such development had occurred.

He said: “If such a development had occurred, the information would be publicly available. Besides, how much is the state’s entire budget for someone to claim that ₦6 billion has already been paid out?”

Itua added that the progress made so far is the submission of reports by a joint settlement committee set up by both the federal and state governments.

VERDICT

The claim that Edo State paid ₦6 billion to Northerners and handed over 16 vigilantes after the Uromi killings is FALSE. There is no credible evidence to support it, and government sources have refutes the allegation.

This report is republished from the FactCheckhub.