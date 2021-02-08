Education in Nigeria, the poverty of pedagogy and its discontent

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

BY Prof. Wale OLAJIDE

MY State of origin is Ekiti. Of the thirty-five other states which make up the federation called Nigeria, Ekiti State is known and generally revered by all as the ‘fountain of knowledge’. It is that State where the only industry that thrives is education. The myth, which still thrives till date, is that there is no home in Ekiti State where you will not find a graduate either of a polytechnic or a university. We need however first to excuse the arrogance which informed the appellation, ‘fountain of knowledge’ since no State be it in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world or any institution for that matter can make such a loud monopolistic claim. There is no one choice among the states in Nigeria that owns the right to legitimately call itself the fountain of knowledge, that is if the word ‘fountain’ means source or origin. As for being at the vanguard of education and probably topping the list of literate (not educated) people, however, the State has perhaps useful statistics to defend itself and parade the information as accurate.

On the latter claim, however, this paper would insist that far from generalizing that the people of Ekiti are educated, what is assumed and paraded as education is neither comprehensive in its processes and instruction nor is it fit to be called education. What exists on the contrary is a long-established tradition of a successful literacy programme. It follows therefore, as this paper seeks to show, that Ekitis are only very literate but not in any conclusive unequivocal sense educated. A large percentage of the population can in fact read and write. Records show that the State has an intimidating numbers of professors when compared with numbers of professors from other States of Nigeria but this does not translate to asserting that they are all therefore educated or tat Ekiti State is the fountain of knowledge. This paper explains the reason.

The observations made concerning Ekiti State and her peoples with regards to education can exactly be made about Nigeria, namely that while it is true that Nigerians are deemed educated using varied of data, it is not the case, especially when we critically appraise what is conceived and paraded as education, that they are in fact educated. The level of literacy is certainly high a fact attested to by the varieties of positions occupied by Nigerians overseas over and above figures from other countries lending credibility to the success of the support instructional structures and systems put in place, and the numbers of persons with stacks of laminated certificates secured in briefcases.

With available statistical data on numbers of learning institutions; nurseries, primary and secondary schools, teachers training, colleges of education, polytechnics and universities be they federal, state, private and faith based academics and tutorial centers, Nigeria is acclaimed to be up to her eyes in education. The claim of this paper is that what is made to pass for education is only a successful literacy programme and not education.

What is: The Status Quo.

Before the colonial masters landed in Africa and spread hinterland, sequel to the scramble for Africa by explorative teams from Britain, Portuguese, Italy, Germany and France, the claim could perhaps be made that native Africans knew nothing of the English alphabet and by extension that if they saw a book written in the English language they could not read it. Neither could they write a simple statement in English language and clearly understand its meaning. Same would go for other colonies where the new language was French, German, Italian or Portuguese.

As the West and Europe met Africa, what was priority for the colonialists was learning the alphabet by the natives especially if communication must go beyond mere sign language accompanied with guttural sounds. Besides, there existed the urgent need by the new arrivals to train clerks, interpreters as vital go-betweens the imperial powers and the natives, catechists and technicians. Administration was key so too was communication. Learning was the bridge of interaction and knowing the alphabet at least to the point of using it was eureka to culture and agenda of colonization.

Learning the English alphabet, knowing and using it to make statements meant of course adopting the masters’ language, the English language. Prowess in it made the natives think in the English language, adopt English concepts and use English idioms. Very soon, through a gradual process of teaching and learning a knowledge base was created. This would be the birthplace of the native elite class as well as the birthplace of what constitutes education, the sine qua non-condition if the natives must dine with their colonial masters and join with some degree of relevance in the administration of their native land. The colonization hypnotic process was thus firmly established. In exchanging the natives local language for that of the colonial masters, the latter was granted the fiat and final pronouncements on what is right or wrong, what is good or bad what is courteous what is barbaric and vulgar, what is tenable and acceptable for religion and what in particular would pass for education.

It was not just that Africa was partitioned, a fact demonstrated by the physical distribution of her lands, mountains, rivers and seas, there was also mental colonization through which the natives now saw the white men as the sole bearers and distributors of values enjoying the “unilateral right to define and delimit the meaning of experience, knowledge and truth”. The inference of mental superiority of the whites would soon serve as justification for slavery, the oppression of women and prosyletisation among other projects.

Education, as laid down by the colonizers, was book education and its method of execution was by teaching; the giving of instruction. The goal was to provide a set body or units of knowledge not a little more not a little less. These are facts hitherto not known or assumed not to be present to the receivers, ab initio. This was and still is the pedagogy, the science and method of teaching through which the ignorant pupil is provided with supposedly useful or relevant knowledge and skill. Not insight not wisdom and certainly not that which best interest and releases the potential of the receiver of instructions. Both he and the knowledge released are secondary. They are strictly specific knowledge about specific issues. This was and still is what constitutes education. It is the legacy that third world colonized nations received hook, line and sinker from their colonizers and it is what is practiced even as we speak. A little more still on the choice of pedagogy and why it was considered pragmatically most appropriate by the colonizers.

To facilitate the process of colonization, there was the urgent need not only to change the language of the people as earlier noted but to also re-orientate the people and make communication and one understanding possible. The strain of particularity may not have been broadcast and force-fed by a catechism, it was nevertheless the underpinning philosophy behind the adopted pedagogy namely that the Whiteman’s language is better and is of a superior quality. By extension it follows that the Whiteman’s way of thinking and doing things are equally the best when compared to that of the primitive, barbaric savage natives.

With an appreciative dosage of rude awakening and conviction very notable African scholars have since vehemently argued to the contrary, even crowning their revulsionary revolt with a philosophy, an African Philosophy which both in content, ethos and rigor compare favorably with Western philosophy which was inherited from the colonizers.

While not willing to appraise the nationalistic uprising of the African scholars with this paper, since it never was its intention, the posture, however, remains unconditionally justified albeit rated a little late. But then again there is the Yoruba adage that says you do not ask how your father met his death until you have the full weapons to fight a retaliatory battle. In the Nigeria case however, there is neither the will nor the weapon. Neither would I spend time in this paper identifying the half-truth that the Whiteman’s position contains because indeed when the natives was are closely appraised, as history of nations growth and development vividly attests, there is very little to show for critical logical and purposeful thinking, goodwill, egalitarian service, justice, fairness, probity and accountability which, despite the Whiteman’s ill will towards Africa and its peoples they still have and parade in enviable quantity. Suffice to say using Nigeria as case study that very little is indeed praiseworthy in terms of good governance, purposeful leadership and impartial critical thinking. Her 58 years of independence has so little to show for administrative maturity, purposeful growth and the well being of the people. Some have for these reasons and more have called Nigeria a failed state.

There is of course more to this choice of pedagogy by the whiteman and the adoption of same by the colonized nations. For the pressing administrative concern and in clear pursuit of the colonization agenda, there was the urgent need to train clerks, interpreters who will serve as go-betweens on policy and day to day information, catechists to translate homilies to the faithful, and technicians to handle specific chores. Domestically, there was too the need to train the cooks and stewards, gatemen and drivers.

If there existed sufficient justifying arguments for the reasons raised above, very little of pleasant ones could however be found for the need to give the natives the little and narrow restricted ‘education’ that they were given. Regardless of the pragmatic need that drove the instructional system, there was too the imperative need to keep the natives dependent on the whitemans ways and means – thus underscoring still the feelings of superiority – inferiority and that of the insufficiency of the natives mentally and physically. The natives will continue therefore to serve the imperial power. To provide their efforts with some colour as administrative service providers, they were styled civil servants, a nomenclature that they bore with understandable pride and is still very much in use today.

Again, the dependency agenda allowed exploitation, oppression and subjugation to thrive; particularly the exploitation of the natives’ mineral resources. Short on actual knowledge and the technical information on how things were done, the natives stood at the mercy of the Whiteman for national growth and development. Whatever the acquired independence provided was not entirely what was promised. As pointed out by Jane Kelsey,

what we have is a rather defective and limping sovereignty, that is to say, political sovereignty benefit of economic sovereignty. In this way, the structural and systemic impoverishment of Africa (counting Nigeria) is sustained.

Simply put if there was any independence, it was merely a honorific flag independence. The dependency programme and agenda would further find sure footing in global funding institutions that insist on structural adjustment programmes such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the globalization initiative. No doubt some African states benefited and have continued to benefit from the exploitative agenda in some degree. However, those that were very intoxicated and fixated on nationalization and indigenization policies have very little to show for efficient fiscal management and constructive national growth. South Africa will qualify as a good example for the first category while Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe would fit the second category where nationalism went berserk.

The claims and observations that are made regarding international global funding initiatives can rightly be made about globalization or the borderless region initiative. A careful analysis would reveal and underscore the charge of exploitation and marginalization of the African nations the colonized people. The nations are in reality still firmly tied to the apron string of the West never negotiating from the position of knowledge and political power. Education, that is, authentic education that guarantees true freedom and provides generous bandwidth for creative purposeful thinking would have constituted the gateway for proper enlightenment and development. However, in its narrow book-driven compartment, there is a heavy lid on progress. What is worse, as it is being suggested, the posture is deliberate and it is alive and well even as we speak.

What ought to be

The book driven education that is served through colonization would seem to be fully entrenched with the frequent summersault of policy initiatives and budget allocations, the number of existing educational institution, their interesting varieties and the energy and thirst of the people who by all means possible and available wanted so badly this impoverished and undignifying limiting instructional process.

That education is the key is the mantra that all are forced to imbibe and recite for human capital upliftment, national growth and global civilization. As the title to one of my papers queries “What education”? This education?” what presently passes for education is veritably stunting of mental growth and less supportive of national development.

It is narrow partly because its curricula concerns are book based backed with the gratuitous assumption that knowledge so provided by the books on specific subjects are useful and therefore relevant for personal growth and national development. This is not of itself an absolute truth. The claims are not founded on reality checks. To put it bluntly, it is bogus. From early year education programming to the University level, the entire curricular is book-based and as the programme developes, the curricular gets more narrow, restrictive, irrelevant and redundant. Being subject-based, students must read, force-fed instructions, and through the exercise, gain specific knowledge and get education and be educated. To demonstrate that the subject has in fact successfully received education and is thus affirmed educated, he is provided with a certificate with a little remark on it stating his grade and class. To arrive at this glorious point which some celebrate with masquerade dances, you must sit for regular examinations where you are expected to repeat to the examiner things that he/she has instructed you upon and what you have read.

The exercise at all levels of education produces at once two classes of human beings, namely those that responded as appropriate and as expected to the questions asked and those that responded poorly and very badly. The former are said to have ‘passed’ and the latter are said to have ‘failed’. These classifications remain permanent. They are indelible scars which in the positive, do in fact open opportunity doors within existing socio-existential structures to better survival options and in the negative, aid low self-esteem or low self-worth. Both responses are endorsed by the society. It must be emphasized with celebrations and shameful disgust respectively.

Perceived serious institutions are set up to regulate proceedings concerning curricular relevance, adequacy of teaching and instructional personnel, availability of enabling facilities, ratio distribution of staff and students. Such include the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint African Matriculation Board (JAMB). There are accreditation and deaccreditation rituals to underscore both the seriousness these bodies and institutions attach to themselves and to the participants of the book-driven education and how it is important to validate the quality of products that are churned out every year.

As we speak, the book-driven-certificate-issuing-education industry is booming. Private individuals who have the means now have schools from the early years to the University level. Licenses are given when the set conditions are purported to have been met. The upsurge of private universities that are in part faith-based attest to the seriousness attached to the business of providing and making available the book driven education available to those that can afford the exorbitant fees.

The book driven education, within the subject area taught and examined, provides knowledge but only in the specific area covered by the instructor. It guarantees therefore only specialized knowledge hence it is correctly and appropriately described as a literacy programme. By serious measurement and candid understanding literacy is not synonymous with comprehensive education, that is if it is education at all. The fact of disinterestedness is explained by the preferences of candidates in carrier pursuits just as it is evident when questions of relevance and meaning are raised about the life of the candidates themselves and about the impact on their environment.

In graphic terms, a first-class scholar in statistics is literate and as the certificate in his hands will validate quite knowledgeable in statistics but seriously that does not mean by any measure that he is therefore educated. He has been taught, he has read, he has been examined in statistics and has been found worthy to be awarded a degree in statistics. Going through these motions is not an indication of having received education. He is only literate. As a human being, his knowledge is still seriously limited and some times, in some different situations, where other range of knowledge is required, he could in fact pass for a fool.

Arguments about the obvious inherent inadequacies of this kind of education have been made by several specialized scholars in education. Research studies in fact continue to show the disturbing mismatch of degrees awarded and the importance of knowledge produced with needs for 21st century world. The endless long lines of graduates queuing up for employment are pointers to an abnormality and the irrelevance of the system of education as it is being practiced. What this author finds abysmally self destruct is the fact that with every seriousness we are in fact carrying on as if we are unto something good a nation; as if all is well and that the inherited system of education that we are running with is the best that we can have. The frenzy of the desire for this restrictive maiming form of education is mind-boggling. If it is a case of outright ignorance, that in fact we have not thought about the poverty and narrowness of it all and therefore that we do not know, then perhaps the criminal charge is minimal. But if it is not a case of ignorance, then the charge of bad faith which is fostered by lazy, uncritical thinking sticks.

The book-driven education is run by rote learning or the banking, savings and loan pedagogy where students that wish to succeed and earn a pass to obtain a degree with a certificate must keep track of the teachers ideas, absorb and maintain them for later regurgitation. Facts pertaining to specific subjects (history, biology, electrical engineering, biochemistry, medicine, mathematics etc) are poured into empty heads to be poured out when required to do so at examination. If the colonizers, particularly the British have adopted this system it is robust thanks to the British philosopher John Locke who taught that the human being is born with a blank slate to be written on by whoever with whatever. Some of our teachers of philosophy still strangely pass this bogus claim to fresh students. The world now knows better that John Locke was not only generically mistaken; he simply was ignorant of the elements at play. Far from being a blank slate each human being carries within through conception gestation and birth a coded autobiography that sums up holistically who and what he or she is, the impact of nurture and the environment only adding varieties and heightening some details. It is this holistic attention and its enabling interrogation that the book-driven education being practiced today totally misses and have this remained impotent and near redundant.

The word “education” is derived from the Latin word “educare” which is “to deliever of”, to birth, to draw or brought out”, “to call forth”. Authentic comprehensive education therefore should deliver of the individual what was coded within. To do this, requires careful planning, knowledge and experience as would be found with a midwife at the hospital. Only trained personal with genuine interest and love for the trade can succeed at it. Understanding aptitudes and how to precisely source and map out their developmental graphs would be key to the curriculum handed to teachers. Technical instructions would be used to gain hands-on knowledge. It would not be for the purpose of regurgitation at examinations rather for the singular purpose of cultivating the art of creative critical thinking and the development of the capacity to solve practical problems. The target is to develop the whole person for growth by tapping into those things or chores through which imbued with self-confidence he better expresses himself and flourishes. There are no failures here because no person is born useless. Each has something unique within that he/she would gladly and readily deploy in service to humanity. There is of course also the added advantage of channelling discovered and development resources to meeting the challenges and needs of the time. There is simply no room for redundancy or obsoleteness.

Just as there is no room for failures, there is not space either for the feeling of low self-worth or low self-esteem. A true and holistic education will cultivate and develop the best in everyone according to their gifting, talents and interests. This still does not in any way make specific knowledge packages unrequired. On the contrary, such would only receive a greater boost since from the multiple of sources, of ideas and creative thinking only the best would emerge. This is what education in Europe and the United States of America advocates and encourages. It is all about capacity building wooing the best from everyone from early years and encouraging creative and innovative thinking.

Conclusion

In 58 years of Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation, ask how far education has taken her in human capacity development, corporate growth and prosperity. The answer is very little. What is disturbing is the dull realization that the seeming sanity which prevailed while the colonizers were still around, perhaps and a few years of the first republic has simply vanished. What is left is decay, fiscal indiscipline, political banditry, chaos and endemic corruption. Yet we are deemed educated. We are considered to have received some education and there are certificates to validate the claim. However, if what is presently paraded as education is what it is claimed to be, then no one should subscribe. It is in fact a disservice to Nigerians as a people and a dent on their dignity as human beings. If it is this same book driven education that the college of philosophers wish to pursue regardless of the cultural nuances given to it, since, I am a member, we might as well debate other serious and meaningful concerns.

Prof. Wale Olajide write from the Department of Philosophy at the Ekiti State University