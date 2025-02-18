back to top

Edwin Clark dies at 97

A FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.

He died aged 97 in the night of Monday, February  17, according to a statement reportedly to have been signed by C. C. Clark, for the family.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February  2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement read.


     

     

    Clark, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, was born on May 25, 1927.

    He was a Nigerian statesman, Ijaw leader and politician from Delta State who worked with the administrations of military governor Samuel Ogbemudia and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon,between 1966 and 1975.

    In 1966, he was a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region province, David Ejoor and was appointed Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975.

    He died four days after Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, passed on.

