EFCC appeals judgment ordering release of 27 seized properties

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had filed a notice of appeal challenging a recent judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja that ordered the release of 27 houses it confiscated to businessman James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company Jamec West Africa Limited.

The appeal, filed on December 1, 2025, at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division under Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, seeks an order staying execution of the trial court’s October 31 judgment pending the appeal’s determination, according to the statement by the commission.

The commission sought “an order of this honourable court staying execution of the judgment of this honourable court delivered on the 31st day of October 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on the 1st day of December 2025 against the judgment.”

“And for such other further orders as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”

Reports indicate that the controversy dates back to March 2025, when the EFCC obtained an ex-parte interim forfeiture order over 27 properties, claiming they were acquired with proceeds of unlawful acts.

The commission publicised the interim order in a national daily on April 4, 2025.

James Okwete and his company contested the forfeiture, arguing to reclaim the houses. A third individual, Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, asserted interest in one of the properties located at House No 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

They filed objections to the EFCC’s bid for final forfeiture.

Meanwhile, on October 31, 2025, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court ruled in favour of Okwete and company.

The judge vacated the interim forfeiture order, dismissed the application for final forfeiture and directed that the properties be immediately released.

In her ruling, she held that their affidavit of cause had merit, effectively concluding that the commission had not sufficiently demonstrated that the properties were proceeds of crime.

The court directed the EFCC to return the houses, but the agency, dissatisfied with the decision, promptly filed an appeal.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March, 2025, to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex-parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture along with the corresponding responses filed are now otiose. I so hold,” the judge ruled.

Subsequently, the court, through a Form 48 issued by its registry and addressed to the chairman of the EFCC, warned of the consequences of the commission’s alleged continued failure to comply with its October 31 judgment directing the immediate release of the 27 houses.