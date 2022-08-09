22.1 C
Abuja

EFCC arraigns fake Air Force officer over job scam

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Fake Air Force officer Ahmed Umar
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a fake Air Force officer, Ahmed Umar, before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on a two-count charge of cheating and obtaining by false pretense.

Umar was arraigned before Justice A.O. Adeyemi on Monday, August 8.

The EFCC, in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the defendant allegedly presented himself as a Flying Officer of the Nigerian Air Force and obtained the sum of N300, 000 from one Caleb Ibrahim on the pretext of securing a job for him.

One of the counts reads, “That you, Ahmed Umar, sometime in 2022 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) from Caleb Ibrahim under the pretense that you will secure job for him which pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

Another count reads, “That you, Ahmed Umar, sometime in 2022 at Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by personation, by representing yourself to be a Flying Officer of the Nigerian Air force, using the Nigerian Air Force Identity Card No. 19SVC: 19/21609 bearing your name Ahmed Umar and obtained the sum of N300,000( Three Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Caleb Ibrahim and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 321 of the Panel Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution counsel Maryam Hayatudden prayed the court to remand the defendant at a correctional facility and set a date for trial.

- Advertisement -

Defense counsel, Larry Ademokoya, urged the court to grant the defendant bail.

Justice Ajayi adjourned the matter till August 15 for hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendant in the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

How leaked letter over missing funds led to my suspension at CBN — Sanusi

FORMER Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi has revealed how the leaked confidential letter he...
Diaspora News

Nigeria’s minister becomes only African to join global league of cybersecurity experts

THE Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami has been bestowed with a...
COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigeria shuts down Embassy in Mexico

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Mexico Adejare Bello has ordered the closure of the Nigerian embassy...
Diaspora News

Nigerian appointed director of African Studies Center in University of Michigan

AN assistant professor in the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies (DAAS) and faculty...
Diaspora News

Again, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel fails to perform at show, arrested in Tanzania

NIGERIAN singer and composer of the viral ‘buga’ song Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow leaked letter over missing funds led to my suspension at CBN — Sanusi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.