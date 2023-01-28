EFCC arraigns four over alleged forgery

THE Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, January 27 arraigned the quartet of Oladepo Babatunde, Funmilayo Oladimeji, Maclean Surulere and Ernest Uduebor before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

They were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and possession of fraudulent documents.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by EFCC Spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren.

One of the counts reads: “Oladepo Abdulbasit Babatunde, Funmilayo Oladimeji, Maclean Frederick Surulere, Captain Ayuba Suleiman Chinoko (still at large) and Ernest Uduebor, on or about the 28th of January 2022 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to forge several Fidelity Bank manager’s cheques purporting same to be issued by Fidelity Bank Plc in favour of So Deep Energy & Logistics Ltd.”

Another count reads: “Oladepo Abdulbasit Babatunde, Funmilayo Oladimeji, McLean Frederick Surulere, Captain Ayuba Suleiman Chinoko (still at large) and Ernest Uduebor, on or about the 28th of January 2022 at Lagos, with intent to defraud, had in your possession Fidelity Bank manager’s cheque number 0719504131 purporting same to be issued by Fidelity Bank Plc in favour of So Deep Energy & Logistics Ltd, which representation you knew was false.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji, prayed to the court for a trial date.

“We also urge the court to remand the defendants at the correctional facility,” he said.

Justice Oshodi adjourned till March 6 and 7, 2023, for trial and also ordered that the defendants be remanded at the correctional facility.