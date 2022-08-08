28.1 C
EFCC arrests 47 suspected Internet fraudsters in Rivers

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
47 suspected Fraudsters arrested by EFCC in Port-Harcourt
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 47 suspected Internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo boys) in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Commission disclosed this on its Twitter page on Monday.

The EFCC said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, August 4, during a sting operation at various locations in Port Harcourt.

The suspects were named as Onome Omavuebe Stansley, Progress Ikechukwu, Fejiro Oyawiri, Ifeanyi Louis, Joseph Monday, Ikegwuolu Wogbuom, Chimobi Henry, Victory Erebere, Chiwendu Lucky, Jasson Ovesuor, Miracle Harrison, Favour Prosper Iheancho, Emeji Gad Chinedu and Perculia Ikechukwu.

Others are Eze Gift, Chiemela Uzodinma, Chidebere Eze, Bright Umoh, Raphael Akuru, Prince Chris, Hillary Ifeanyi Nwosu, and Destiny Ogueri, Terri Afori, Daniel Atuzie, Justice Nicholas, Victor Nnemeka, Temitope Ezekiel, Anthony Otuke, Nelson Matthew, Adolphus Iheanyi, Omosakin Akinwale and Royal Nicolas.

The suspects also include Henry Anthony, Obi Ezekiel, Gift Kalu, Michael Emmanuel, Chukwuemeka Emeluwe, ThankGod Emmanuel, Nicholas Chibueze, Azubueke Precious, Eze Promise, Diamond Emesin, Tejiro Napoleon, Temple Alalibo, David Christian, Idonesit Ekpo and Martin John Gospel.

The EFCC said it recovered six cars, different brands of phones, laptop computers, still cameras and apple wristwatches from the suspects.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested based on an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

