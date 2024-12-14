EFCC arrests Nigerian for allegedly defrauding over 100 Australians

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended a suspected internet fraudster, Osang Otukpa, accused of scamming 139 Australians of $8 million.
Otukpa was arrested at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos upon arrival from the United States of America on Friday, December 6, 2024.
According to a statement issued on Friday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Otukpa allegedly operated under five aliases—Ford Thompson, Oscar Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson—to defraud the victims.
He stated that the suspect enticed his victims through social media to invest in a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform called Liquid Asset Group.
“Otukpa, who goes by five aliases, namely: Ford Thompson, Oscar Donald Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto and Kristin Davidson scammed the victims by luring them on the social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group.
“The proceeds of the alleged crimes were routed to his bank accounts through a global cryptocurrency exchange platform.”
Oyewale stated that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.
The ICIR had reported that a 37-year-old Nigerian, Abiola Kayode, has been extradited from Ghana to the United States to face allegations of orchestrating a business email compromise scheme that defrauded businesses in Nebraska and other states of over $6 million between 2015 and 2016.
Earlier this year, The ICIR had highlighted five financial scams for individuals to be wary of, which included, investment scams which Otukpa had defrauded his victims with.
Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org