EFCC arrests Nigerian for allegedly defrauding over 100 Australians

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended a suspected internet fraudster, Osang Otukpa, accused of scamming 139 Australians of $8 million.

Otukpa was arrested at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos upon arrival from the United States of America on Friday, December 6, 2024.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Otukpa allegedly operated under five aliases—Ford Thompson, Oscar Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson—to defraud the victims.

He stated that the suspect enticed his victims through social media to invest in a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform called Liquid Asset Group.

