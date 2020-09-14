EFCC arrests two suspected ‘Yahoo lecturers’, 28 others in Kwara

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its Zonal Office in Kwara State Capital, Ilorin has arrested two lecturers, Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola alongside 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the Commission’s spokesperson issued on Monday.

Oyewale said that the two lecturers, Opashola and Ademola are staff of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa in Kwara state.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin zonal office, have arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa: Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola and twenty-eight others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the 28 other suspects includes Kingsley Essien, Tobiloba Adenuga, Tope Ayodele, Rasheed Mujib, Oladipo Opeyemi, Saadu Muktar, Oladejo Hammed, Hammed Tope, Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are: Oladimeji Timi, Remilekun Adeolu, Audu John, David Momodu, Abdulkareem Samad, Adebiyi Sodiq, Dawodu Olusoji, Yusuf Amoo, Kehinde Olarenwaju, Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan, Adeyemi Adedeji, Ajayi Teslem, Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

Oyewale stated that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Kwara state following intelligence by the commission.

EFCC stated that during the arrest by operatives of the commission, several items were recovered from the suspects some of which included cars, phones, laptops among others.

In the statement, Oyewale stated that efforts are ongoing by the commission to ensure the arrest of a herbalist allegedly linked with the alleged offence.