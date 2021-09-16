EFCC chairman stable after illness at public event

— 1min read

This was disclosed in a statement by Spokesperson of the Commission in Abuja Wilson Uwajaren on Thursday.

Uwajaren also noted that Bawa would return to work in the shortest possible time.

“The Chairman was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, when he felt unwell and had to return to his seat,” he said.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” he said.

Bawa had taken ill at a programme held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the programme was held to commemorate the National Identity Day. Bawa had been speaking on the importance of digital identification when he began to feel unwell.

Unable to complete his speech, he returned to his seat and was taken out of the hall shortly after for medical attention.

Forty-one-year old Bawa became the chairman of the commission in February 2021, replacing the then Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu.

He held the position of deputy chief superintendent until the time of his appointment.