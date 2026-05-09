EFCC declares ex-minister Sadiya Umar wanted

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the former minister of humanitarian affairs and social development, Sadiya Farouq, wanted for alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

In a wanted notice published on the EFCC’s official website, the anti-graft agency called on members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact any of its offices nationwide.

The commission identified Farouq as an indigene of Zamfara State, with her last known address listed as EN008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Farouq served as minister from 2019 to 2023 in the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari and oversaw key social intervention programmes, including the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which managed initiatives such as TraderMoni, N-Power, conditional cash transfers, and school feeding programmes.

The ICIR reports that the latest development follows a series of investigations into alleged corruption within the Humanitarian Ministry. In January 2024, the EFCC questioned Farouq over an alleged N37.1 billion money laundering case linked to contractor James Okwete.

More recently, an FCT High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for her arrest after a former permanent secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, and the former minister failed to appear for arraignment in a case involving alleged diversion of $1.3 million and N746.6 million meant for government programmes.

The ICIR reported that the EFCC filed a 21-count charge against Farouq, Alkali, and another defendant, Sani Nafiu Mohammed. The charges reportedly include criminal breach of trust, abuse of office, fraudulent award of contracts, and conversion of public funds.

The EFCC alleged that funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians and social intervention programmes were diverted for personal use. Prosecutors told the court that the defendants failed to honour invitations and court summons, prompting the commission to seek an arrest warrant.