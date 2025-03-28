back to top

EFCC declares socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted

Crime
EFCC declares socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted
Wanted notice of for Aisha Achimugu as posted by the EFCC
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The EFCC, in a notice released on Friday, March 28, and signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Achimugu, 51, was an indigene of Ofu Local Government of Kogi State.

The anti-graft agency urged the public to provide useful information about her whereabouts.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, Achimugu was summoned by the EFCC on March 5 for alleged money laundering and investment scams.

The invitation letter, dated March 4 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, the EFCC’s Acting Zonal Director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

“This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative,” part of the letter reads.

However, instead of reporting to the EFCC, she travelled out of Nigeria. As a result, the EFCC obtained an arrest warrant to declare her wanted, reported Premium Times.

Achimugu is a Nigerian businesswoman who serves as the managing director and chief executive officer of Felak Concept Group, specialising in various engineering fields and offering services like consultancy, maritime operations, and waste management.

Notably, she’s the first female consultant for the development of a deep sea port in South-South Nigeria.


     

     

    She’s a mother of three and made headlines with her lavish 50th birthday celebration in Grenada, reportedly attended by prominent figures, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

    On Friday, March 21, Achimugu’s media aide, David Abakpa, maintained that she was not under investigation by the EFCC and insisted that she had no issues with the anti-graft agency.

    Abakpa said the EFCC was a reputable agency in Nigeria that would not toy with any serious matter on social media before investigating individuals or groups concerned.

    He called on media campaigners, which he claimed were sponsored by unknown parties, to back up their claims with evidence.

     

