EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO wanted over alleged money laundering

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

In a notice issued by the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Friday, September 5, the EFCC said Ogundele, a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State, was being sought in connection with financial crimes.

According to the anti-graft agency, his last known address is G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

”The public is hereby notified that OLASIJIBOMI SUJI OGUNDELE of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Diversion of Funds and Money Laundering.

The commission urged Nigerians with useful information about his whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices across the country or reach out via its official hotline and email.

Ogundele is known as the founder and chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, a Lagos-based real estate company that built its brand around high-end architectural designs and luxury projects in several parts of Nigeria’s commercial hub – Lagos.

Over the past few years, Sujimoto has been associated with luxury residential buildings and branded real-estate developments marketed toward high-net-worth individuals.

Ogundele has previously faced legal scrutiny. In October 2024, he was detained by the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja following a petition by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who alleged that Ogundele obtained US$325,000 in November 2020 from a client as half-payment for a three-bedroom flat in a Sujimoto site marketed as “Leonardo” by Sujimoto Homes.

According to the client, the project never materialised.

In addition, a report by Foundation for Investigative Journalism, FIJ, indicates an earlier complaint in which Sujimoto was alleged to have withheld an investor’s capital of N90 million.

The investor reportedly invested in a Sujimoto-offered scheme promising a high return, but alleged that repayments did not materialise.