back to top

EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO wanted over alleged money laundering

Reading time: 1 mins
News
EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO wanted over alleged money laundering
File photo of the chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

In a notice issued by the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Friday, September 5, the EFCC said Ogundele, a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State, was being sought in connection with financial crimes. 

According to the anti-graft agency, his last known address is G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

”The public is hereby notified that OLASIJIBOMI SUJI OGUNDELE of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Diversion of Funds and Money Laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44 year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government of Osun State, and his last known address is G 29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State,” the notice read.

The commission urged Nigerians with useful information about his whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices across the country or reach out via its official hotline and email.

Ogundele is known as the founder and chief executive of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, a Lagos-based real estate company that built its brand around high-end architectural designs and luxury projects in several parts of Nigeria’s commercial hub – Lagos. 

Over the past few years, Sujimoto has been associated with luxury residential buildings and branded real-estate developments marketed toward high-net-worth individuals. 


     

     

    Ogundele has previously faced legal scrutiny. In October 2024, he was detained by the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja following a petition by a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who alleged that Ogundele obtained US$325,000 in November 2020 from a client as half-payment for a three-bedroom flat in a Sujimoto site marketed as “Leonardo” by Sujimoto Homes.

    According to the client, the project never materialised.  

    Read Also:

    EFCC Denies Reports That It Is Broke
    77 Year Old Woman, Others Arraigned Over N65 Million Land Scam
     Court convicts REA directors over N5.2bn fraud, discharges perm sec.
     FG to arraign NFF President, Amaju Pinnick over alleged $8.4m fraud

    In addition, a report by Foundation for Investigative Journalism, FIJ, indicates an earlier complaint in which Sujimoto was alleged to have withheld an investor’s capital of N90 million.

    The investor reportedly invested in a Sujimoto-offered scheme promising a high return, but alleged that repayments did not materialise. 

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement