EFCC questions Fani-Kayode on forgery allegation, releases him

Tayo ODUNLAMI
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation

1min read
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today allowed a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to go home after questioning him for hours over an allegation of forgery.
The ICIR learnt Fani-Kayode finally honoured the agency’s invitation to appear at its Lagos office today and  left  by 9pm.
The questioning would continue although it could not be immediately ascertained when the EFCC told him to report again.
A reliable source at the agency told The ICIR the former minister could be charged with forgery if investigations convincingly nailed him.
The ICIR had yesterday reported that  the EFCC might be probing Fani-Kayode on the allegation of submitting forged medical reports to a Federal High Court in Lagos,  hearing a N4.6 billion money laundering charge against him and three others.
The medical reports, five at different instances, had enabled Fani-Kayode to obtain court adjournments.
But the anti-corruption agency has suspected the reports could have been forged  and invited Fani-Kayode for explanation.
The former Aviation Minister honoured the invitation at the Lagos office today and had reportedly left for home by 9pm.
The ICIR contacted the EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, to confirm the next time Fani-Kayode is expected at the EFCC, he is yet to respond as at the time of filing this report.
