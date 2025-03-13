EFCC witness tells court how former Kwara governor Ahmed allegedly diverted N5.8bn UBEC fund

AN Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Musa Oladimeji Dasuki, on Thursday, March 13, testified to a case on how N5.8 billion allocated to the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was allegedly diverted under the administration of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and his Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu.

Dasuki, a retired Permanent Secretary at SUBEB, testified during the continuation of the trial by the EFCC before a judge, Mahmud Abdulgafar, of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, where the former governor was arraigned for the alleged diversion.

He recounted that the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of Ahmed and the second defendant, Banu, had requested Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds for the years 2013 and 2014, purportedly for the payment of teachers’ salaries.

Dasuki claimed that the funds were subsequently utilised for purposes other than those originally specified.

During the court proceedings, Dasuki stated that Banu initially made an oral request for the release of the 2013 UBEC matching grant to pay teachers’ salaries.

He recalled that SUBEB had initially insisted on a written request, which was subsequently provided along with the governor’s approval for the release of funds.

He further testified that the money was deposited into the state government’s Skye Bank account.

Dasuki also noted that although SUBEB had reservations about diverting funds initially intended for ongoing projects, the board later approved the request after receiving assurances from Banu regarding repayment.

“A letter was written to that effect from the office of the Commissioner for Finance, signed on his behalf, and the money was released immediately upon receiving the letter.

“According to the 2013 action plan submitted to UBEC, the funds were intended for the construction of 40 standard classroom blocks with offices, 40 VIP toilets, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres in primary and junior secondary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State. However, many of these projects could not be executed because the funds had been diverted,” Dasuki stated.

During cross-examination by Jimoh Mumini, counsel for the first defendant, Dasuki confirmed that the former governor and finance commissioner were not part of SUBEB.

The presiding judge, Abdulgafar, adjourned the matter until Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Ahmed, who was governor of Kwara State between 2011 and May 2019, and Banu were first arraigned on a 12-count charge of mismanagement of public funds before a judge Anyadike on April 29, 2024, to which they pleaded not guilty.

According to the EFCC, the presiding judge was transferred in the course of the trial, forcing the case to start afresh.

The EFCC also accused the former governor, among others, of allegedly spending N1.6 billion meant for the security and administration of the state to charter private jets through Travel Messengers Limited, contrary to Section 22(5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

The erstwhile governor and his finance commissioner were also accused of conspiring to steal money meant to pay salaries of teachers working with the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board and also to provide security and other infrastructural facilities for the people of the State.