Eid-ul-Maulid: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27, 2023, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Maulid.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on behalf of the Minister, Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, the minister urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance, which he said were the virtues that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified.

He added that doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country. He encouraged Nigerians to embrace hard work and a peaceful disposition towards others, irrespective of faith, social class and ethnicity.

The Minister also implored Nigerians to work with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create a progressive and admirable country that all people could be proud of.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslims at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s commemoration of the Prophet’s birth.