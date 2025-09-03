Eid-ul-Mawlid: FG declares Friday, September 5, public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, as a public holiday to commemorate Eid al-Mawlid, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and beyond on the occasion and urged them to uphold the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion, noting that these values were essential for building a united and progressive nation.

He also appealed to Nigerians of all faiths to use the celebration as a moment of reflection and prayer for peace, security, and stability in the country. He said such collective efforts would strengthen national harmony and drive sustainable development.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The minister further encouraged citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of government programmes aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.

He wished Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid ul-Mawlid celebration.