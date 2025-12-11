Eight UNIJOS students die in early-morning crash

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were killed in a road accident on Zaria Road, Jos, Plateau State, in the early hours of Thursday, December 11.

According to the FRSC Public Education Officer in Plateau State, Peter Longsan, the Sector Command received a distress call at about 2:30 a.m. reporting a crash involving a bus and a trailer opposite Unity Bank.

He stated that eleven students were on board the bus, noting that seven were pronounced dead at the scene, while one more later died at the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to eight.

He added that three others sustained injuries and were receiving treatment.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a trailer and a bus. Eleven people were on board the bus and were said to be students of the University of Jos. On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, and they were eventually certified dead by a doctor.

“Another victim later died in the hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males,” the statement read.

Media reports indicated that the bus was speeding and engaged in wrongful overtaking, which caused the driver to lose control and crash.

Reacting to the incident, FRSC Plateau Sector Commander, Olajide Mogaji, urged motorists to exercise caution, and particularly avoid night trips, over speeding, dangerous overtaking, driving under fatigue or illness, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The government needs you alive and wants you to enjoy life to the fullest this festive season and beyond,” he said.