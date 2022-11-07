Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking charges

SONIA, the daughter of Nigeria’s former deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who is at the centre of an ongoing human trafficking case, appeared in court on Monday November 6, alongside her mother Beatrice.

The Ekweremadus and their family doctor Obinna Obeta are accused of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person David Nwamini, with a view of exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

No pleas were entered when the defendants appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court on Monday.

Judge Mark Lucraft set another hearing date for December 16 and brought forward the defendants’ trial from May 2023 to January 31, 2023.

It would be recalled that Nwamini had raised the alarm after refusing to consent to the operation following preliminary tests at the Royal Free Hospital in London and was allegedly mistreated by the family before he ran away and went to Staines Police Station in Surrey.

Ekweremadu and his family were arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in June.

Ekweremadu and Obeta were remanded in custody while Beatrice and Sonia were released on conditional bail.