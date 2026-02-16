El-Rufai arrives at EFCC headquarters for questioning

FORMER Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has arrived the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, as counter groups stagged tense demonstrations at the commission’s complex.

A group of protesters carried placards and banners with bold inscriptions, demanding that the anti-graft agency investigate and prosecute the former governor over alleged financial impropriety. Some of the inscriptions read: “El-Rufai cannot hide behind politics. Let the law catch up,” and “No one is above the law.”

Security operatives were heavily deployed around the commission’s headquarters, forming barricades and controlling access points to prevent a breakdown of law and order. Armed personnel were also seen stationed at strategic locations, while entry into the premises was tightly controlled.

Tensions escalated when another group of demonstrators, who identified themselves as El-Rufai’s supporters stormed the area and displayed placards with the inscription: “El-Rufai is a citizen not a suspect,” “We stand with El-Rufai”, and We stand with the law.”

They complained that they were prevented from moving close to the commission’s headquarters while anti–El-Rufai demonstrators were allowed to move closer to the EFCC gate. One of the supporters, speaking angrily, accused security agencies of bias and described the situation as unjust.

“They are insulting El-Rufai and humiliating him for nothing. They allow them to come close to EFCC and insult El-Rufai, while we that are the people of El-Rufai, they stopped us from the junction. This is not justice; we should fear God. It’s not all about money, it’s not all about politics, it’s not all about power,” a female protester on El-Rufai’s team chanted.

The supporter further defended the former governor, insisting that appearing before the EFCC should not automatically imply guilt.

Amid the growing crowd and rising tension, EFCC officers allegedly intimidating pro El-rufai protesters with dogs, tear-gas, demanding their dispersion.

The development comes amid renewed public debate over accountability of past and present public office holders, with many Nigerians calling for transparent investigations and equal application of the law, regardless of political status or influence.

The ICIR reported that security operatives attempted to arrest El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after arriving from Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, February 12.

His legal team said he arrived to honour invitation sent to him by the EFCC in December 2025.