El-Rufai lifts partial lockdown in Kaduna after 75 days

NASIR El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State has suspended the partial lockdown imposed in the state to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The governor during a state broadcast on Tuesday explained that the lifting of the partial lockdown after 75 days followed consultations and compliance by residents of the state with the guidelines of the lockdown.

He said it became necessary to move to the next step which, according to him is staying safe while pursuing socio-economic activities.

El-Rufai advised residents of the state to practice personal responsibility at places of work and worship.

He stated that civil servants are to resume work in phases which would be announced by the Head of Civil Service in the state.

On religious gatherings, the governor noted that a ban has been lifted only on Sunday service for churches and Friday service for mosques.

He added that commercial vehicles must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 percent of capacity.

The governor also lifted ban on supermarkets, hair salons and hotels with orders that restaurants and bars are to offer only room service.

However, he said some certain persons were determined to jeopardise the effort of health workers in the state by making threats of an ‘untimely strike action’.

“Regrettably, certain persons seem determined to sully all the goodwill the hard work of our health workers has attracted by the untimely threat of strike action amidst a pandemic,”El-Rufai noted.

According to him, the threat was an action that contravened the Hippocratic Oath and Public Service Rules.

“This reckless action is a clear violation of the Hippocratic Oath, the Trade Union (Essential Services) Act and Public Service Rules,” he further stated.

The ICIR had reported how health workers in the state under the umbrella body of Kaduna State Health Care Workers Union and Associations earlier criticised the state government and threatened to go on strike for alleged deduction of 25 per cent from their salaries.