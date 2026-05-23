El-Rufai’s wife demands N2bn damages from ICPC over alleged defamation

AICHATOU El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has demanded N2 billion in damages from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged defamatory statements made against her.

The demand was contained in a pre-action notice filed by her lawyers following an ICPC statement titled, “Clarification on the Access Control Protocol at ICPC Headquarters, Abuja,” issued on May 18.

Her legal team accused the anti-graft agency of damaging her reputation through remarks it described as false, malicious and defamatory.

The lawyers objected to the commission’s description of her as “a woman who identified herself as the wife of a defendant,” arguing that the statement cast doubt on her status as the lawful wife of the former governor.

They also faulted the ICPC’s claim that her earlier statements were “false and misleading,” saying the remark portrayed her as dishonest and deceptive.

The legal team further challenged the commission’s allegation that she violated visitation protocols at its headquarters, insisting the claim painted her as someone who disregards institutional rules.

They also rejected suggestions that she contradicted herself over claims that her husband was denied food while in custody, arguing that the statement was intended to undermine her credibility.

El-Rufai’s lawyers further frowned at claims that she attempted to create a media spectacle to bypass official procedures, describing the suggestion as malicious and unwarranted.

According to the notice, the publication was widely circulated across local and international media platforms, exposing her to ridicule, embarrassment and reputational damage.

Describing their client as a woman of “unblemished character,” the lawyers accused the commission of using its official platform to unfairly target a private citizen.

They demanded an immediate retraction of the statements and a public apology to be published in at least three national newspapers, as well as on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

The legal team is also seeking N2 billion in general, aggravated and exemplary damages, alongside a written undertaking that no similar statements would be made against her.

The ICPC has been given 14 days to comply with the demands or face legal action.