Electricity consumers seek review of privatisation, decry poor power supply

The consumers who spoke under the aegis of the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (NCPN) called for an urgent intervention of the federal government, especially to review the terms and conditions of the privatisation formalised on November 1, 2013.

The President of NCPN, Kunle Kola Olubiyo, in a statement, said taking a holistic look at the general performances of the power sector had become imperative.

However, Olubiyo said that is still a mirage even as he admitted that some progress was made but overshadowed by the considerable failure.

“As we speak today, Nigeria does not have accurate customer data for the electricity demand and supply industry which is conservatively at eight million and 12m end users.”

He said data is crucial to metering of registered properties which could have improved the liquidity in the sector for improved services and allowed customers to invest with payment refunds.

“Today, after the Distribution companies manage to pay salaries monthly to staff, there is usually no other money to invest in the improvement of the Network.

“Moreso the government’s efforts to achieve performance improvement through intervention areas for the power sector.”

He pointed out in the statement that those to the superintendent and supervise the prices are primarily the ones competing for contracts against the known and technically viable contractors.

“They compete by proxies and 3rd parties making nonsense of the procurement bidding process or jokingly, the process which is laughable is usually referred to as competitive bidding,” he said.

To tackle the power sector crisis, NCPN said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) should put in place the necessary machinery to commence the immediate review of the privatisation exercise of the Nigerian power sector; haphazardly packaged and wrongly delivered on November 1, the year 2013.”