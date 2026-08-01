Elon Musk’s Grok claims Nigeria recorded 4m more births than EU

Reading time: 2 mins
Health
Elon Musk's Grok claims Nigeria recorded 4m more births than EU
Elon Musk
Zainab ABDULRASAQ
Zainab ABDULRASAQ

TECH billionaire and owner of X, Elon Musk, has claimed that Nigeria recorded four million more births than the entire European Union in 2024.

Musk stated this on Friday, July 31, 2026, in a post on his official X handle, referencing a query processed by his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, while sharing a link to the AI conversation.

According to the conversation shared in the post with Grok, the AI tool stated that Nigeria recorded approximately 7.5 million to 7.6 million births in 2024, compared to roughly 3.55 million across the states of the European Union.

Reiterating its estimate during the query, Grok stated, “Yes, the numbers hold up. Nigeria had about seven point five to seven point six million births, while the EU had three point five million in twenty twenty-four. That’s a difference of roughly four million.”

The AI model added that when comparing Nigeria’s birth figures to the entire European continent including Russia, the margin reduces.

“The one million figure comes from comparing Nigeria to all of Europe, including Russia, where the gap narrows to about one point two to one point four million,” Grok noted.

However, the chatbot has repeatedly generated inaccurate reports and false claims.

In August 2024, Grok spread misinformation regarding the deadline for US presidential nominees to be added to ballots in nine federal states following the withdrawal of former President Joe Biden from the race.

In a public letter to Musk, Minnesota Secretary of State, Steve Simon, wrote that within hours of Biden’s announcement, Grok generated false headlines stating Vice President Kamala Harris was ineligible to appear on ballots in multiple states.

In April 2024, the AI model misinterpreted a viral joke about a poorly performing basketball player, publishing headlines in its trending section claiming the athlete was under police investigation for vandalising homes with bricks in Sacramento, California.

Read Also:

‘Hazardous pesticides banned in Europe flourish in Nigeria’
‘If condoms, toilet paper are free, why not pads?’ Advocates ask, as period poverty hits Nigerian girls
‘Kaleyewa’; Here’s how a foundation is providing care for the elderly in Ondo
‘No space’, Abuja hospitals reject patients over dearth of bed space, NARD actions

Grok had failed to understand the common basketball slang where a player who misses shots is said to be “throwing bricks.”

The ICIR earlier reported that Nigeria’s population, currently at 244 million might reach 450 million by 2050 unless urgent actions are taken to reduce the nation’s fertility rates.

The chairman of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Ejike Oji, stated this while addressing journalists at the Media Roundtable for the 8th Nigeria Family Planning Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Following Oji’s prediction, Nigeria’s population will almost double its size in 26 years.

 

 

Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement