Emefiele meets Buhari at State House

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele on Thursday, January 19, met President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, in Abuja.

Emefiele, who resumed duty on January 16 following his annual leave, reportedly met twice with the President on Thursday.

Emefiele left the country last December and since then several allegations have trailed him, including corruption and terror financing.

The embattled CBN governor resumed work last Monday amid speculations that his position in the apex bank was under threat.

Earlier on Thursday, Emefiele was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, led by its Director General, Sidi Ould Tah, that was received by Buhari at the State House.

While observing the protocols before his remarks, Buhari said, “The Central Bank Governor, you are welcome back. I am grateful you are well received.”

The DSS had asked a Federal High Court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension”.

On October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo sitting in the Federal High Court in Abuja summoned Emefiele over the $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The court ordered him to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date. However, Emefiele filed an appeal against the Federal High Court order.

However, the proceedings could not go on as planned when the matter was called, making the court to adjourn the case till March 20, 2023.