ENDSARS: Ayade imposes 24-hour curfew in Cross River, orders arrest of violators

BEN Ayade, the Governor of Cross River State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state to prevent the ENDSARS protest from degenerating into violence in the state.

Christian Ita, the Press Secretary to the Governor disclosed this in a press statement issued on Friday.

“The State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed a 24hr curfew in the State starting from 6 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020,” Ita wrote.

He stated that the curfew was due to the hijacking of peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, adding that the governor also ordered the arrest of anyone who violates the curfew order.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.”

Meanwhile, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has relaxed the curfew earlier imposed in the state due to violence and looting by hoodlums that trailed the ENDSARS process in the state.

During his briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the curfew would be relaxed from Saturday and movement can take place between 8 am and 6 pm across the state.

The governor had on Tuesday declared a curfew in Lagos State due to violence by hoodlums who disguised as aggrieved ENDSARS protesters.

Other states like Edo, Abia, and Plateau have also declared a 24-hour curfew in their states attributing it to the eruption of violence.