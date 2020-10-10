ENDSARS: CDD condemns attack on youths, demands dissolution of SARS

THE Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), has condemned the attacks on Nigerian youths while demanding for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Centre said this in a statement on Friday, as many Nigerian youths across different states took to the street and social media to demand an end to brutality and misconduct of the FSARS.

“CDD West Africa unequivocally condemns the brutality, extortion, murder, and rape that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has consistently inflicted on the Nigerian youth. We call for the immediate dissolution of SARS and for investigations and punitive action to be taken against offending officers,” the statement read.

According to CDD, it was disheartening that the very individuals entrusted to protect us have become ‘trigger happy, bloodthirsty extortionists’.

The Centre said Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has been silent on the issue, urging him to perform his duty and respond to the youth who constitutes over 50 per cent of the voting populace who elected him.

It also urged Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, to take swift action to #ENDSARS.

“The youth have spoken, and you must listen to them Inspector General of Police, Governors, Legislators, and President Buhari.

#ENDSARS protests cannot be ignored. This is a democracy; there is ZERO room for police brutality,” the statement further read.