EndSars: Dapo Abiodun orders release of all detained protesters in Ogun

DAPO Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State has ordered the immediate release of the 23 EndSARS protesters arrested and detained in the state on Saturday.

Abiodun in his tweet on Sunday stated that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police has yielded to his instruction to set free the protesters.

“I can confirm that, following my instruction to the Commissioner of Police, detained protest organisers have been released from detention,” the Governor said.

It would be recalled that the Ogun State Police Command had on Saturday in a statement said it arrested the 23 protesters for turning the protest violent.

The police also alleged that the protesters were arrested with guns and charms.

It further added that the protesters were appealed to by the Alake of Egba land when they stormed the Owu day festival.

“They also damaged the back windshield of the deputy governor’s official car before heading to SARS office at Magbon where they fired some gunshots at the men and injured one Sgt Akabudike Augustine.”