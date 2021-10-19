30.1 C
Abuja

#EndSARS: Falana says son will protest on Wednesday

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Femi Falana Alex Ogbu
Femi Falana (SAN) File Photo for Illustration Purpose

Related

1min read

 

RENOWNED lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana has said that his son will protest on Wednesday, urging governments at various levels to allow the citizens to exercise their rights peacefully without Police intimidation.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said this at an event organised in Lagos by the African Centre For Media And Information literacy (AFRICMIL} headed by Chido Onumah, the author of the book, ‘We Are All Biafrans.’

The event was a commemorative lecture and public presentation of the book – ‘Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, Sixty Voices’ by Onumah with the theme: ‘One Year After #ENDSARS,35 Years after Dele Giwa And The Quest To Remake Nigeria.’

Falana was visibly angry at the attempt by the Police to stop the planned protest on the anniversary of #EndSARS scheduled for Wednesday across the nation.

“My son will protest tomorrow. He told me they said we should not protest but we will protest because I am a product of protest,” he said.

He also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not allowing protests when he had participated in a protest before.

“Buhari and others protested with us before against Jonathan in 2012,” he said

- Advertisement -

Falana  also talked about the #ENDSARS protest that grounded Nigeria in 2020. He said contrary to the claim by the Federal Government that nobody died during the Lekki shooting, there was strong evidence that many people were killed during the protest.

“In Lagos alone, people were killed. John Obafunwa, the renowned pathologist himself, said that out of the 99 bodies dumped at the Lagos mortuary, three were from the Lekki Toll Gate and 20 were brought from the prison and were marked as unknown.

“It is impossible for dead bodies from prison to be marked as unknown.”

In his address of welcome,  chief host Chido Onumah eulogised the late Dele Giwa who was killed 35 years ago for doing his job as a journalist.

Other guests at the event were Pat Utomi, and Richard Akinola, among others.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

#EndSARS: Falana says son will protest on Wednesday

  RENOWNED lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana has said that his son will...
Conflict and Security

Controversy trails suspension of two Zamfara lawmakers over ties with banditry

LAST Tuesday, the Zamfara State House of Assembly suspended two of its lawmakers Yusuf...
Investigations

With N3,500, Sokoto residents buy locally-made guns, as insecurity spikes in Nigeria’s Northwest

By Abiodun JAMIU ABUBAKAR Sanusi, 22, still trembles. He is also at a loss for...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: This Nigerian judge secretly owns London property with undeclared offshore company

By Adebayo HASSAN For decades, Justice Stella Ogene interpreted the law and jailed offenders. But...
Diaspora News

Ten things Nigerians should know about Colin Powell

  THE death of America's General Colin Powell is no more news, but here are ten...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleControversy trails suspension of two Zamfara lawmakers over ties with banditry

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.