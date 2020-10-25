EndSARS: FG to support youth with N25bn, says Finance Minister

ZAINAB Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has said that the Federal Government has created a N25 billion youth fund as part of efforts to address the dissatisfaction of the ENDSARS protesters and to also support the entrepreneurial-minded youth in the country.

The minister disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State in Kaduna on Saturday.

Ahmed said the meeting was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ministers and governors should dialogue with stakeholders and the youths, in order to address their agitations.

The minister said although the project would kick off with N25 billion but would be increased to N75 billion within a period of three years.

Speaking also, Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State said the meeting set up to address the security challenges caused by the #ENDSARS protests.

She commended the residents particularly, the youths for promoting peace and eschewing violence across the country.

It would be recalled that there have been reports of widespread violence in different parts of the country within the last one week, as hoodlums hide under the guise of #ENDSARs protests to loot and raze both private and public assets in some states across the country.