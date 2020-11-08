ENDSARS: Lagos govt directs release of 253 out of 361, to prosecute others

THE Lagos State government has directed the release of 253 out of 361 persons arrested by the State police command in connection with ENDSARS protest.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General.

“253 persons arrested by the Police for criminal offences in connection to the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State are to be released immediately for non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the Police,” the statement read.

Onigbajo said the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020.

“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the Office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case,” Onigbajo added.

He stated that two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police.

The Commissioner of Justice said he would ensure that those arrested by the Police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State.

However, Onigbajo did not state if there would be any form of compensations from the government or police command to the released persons after spending time in custody of the police.

The ENDSARS protest against police brutality seized many states in Nigeria as youths came out in numbers to register their displeasure.