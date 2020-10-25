EndSARS: NECO suspends SSSCE indefinitely, cites insecurity

THE Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the indefinite suspension of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE).

Azeez Sani, NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division stated in a press release made available to The ICIR on Sunday that the decision was made at a special meeting of the Council held to review the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide.

According to him, the decision to suspend the examination indefinitely followed the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which have disrupted the smooth conduct of examinations in some parts of the country,

He stated that the examination body had in a press release, dated October 21, 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE but had to indefinitely postpone the examination due to current security challenges in some parts of the country.

Sani explained that the imposed curfew and closed down of schools in some states have made it difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country

According to him, the NECO Governing Board assured that it would continue with the conduct of the examination in all states as soon as normalcy returns to the country.

“While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination,” Sani said.