#ENDSARS panel report: Lagos State govt urges caution

Bankole Abe
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

THE Lagos State government has urged members of the public to exercise caution over the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses and other matters.

Reactions have continued to trail the report which was released on November 15.

Speaking on the development Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho said members of the public should exercise caution so as not to undermine the good intentions that informed the setting up of the panel.

“The Lagos State government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report.

“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action.

“At the appropriate time, the government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the panel through the release of a White Paper,” Omotosho said.

The report indicted the Lagos State government, the Nigerian Army, the police and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had set up a committee to review the report and come up with a White Paper within two weeks.

