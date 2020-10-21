EndSars Protests: CSOs want ICC to open investigations on arbitrary killings of protesters

A GROUP of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hague to commence a probe of arbitrary killings of the #EndSars protesters allegedly shot by security operatives at different demonstration grounds across Nigeria.

The group which comprises 30 CSOs described the killings as highly unacceptable, also charged members of the National Assembly (NASS) to immediately hold an emergency session to check the continuous killings of the demonstrators.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday following the shooting of protesters Tuesday night by security personnel believed to be Nigerian soldiers, the group urged the lawmakers to organise a national public hearing to investigate abuse of power by security operative and failure of the security agencies to arrest thugs and hoodlums who had attacked the peaceful protesters.

“This coalition calls on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation to ongoing crimes against humanity being committed against the peaceful and unarmed #EndSars protesters in Nigeria,” the coalition demanded.

“We also demand an open trial of all those involved in previous acts of police brutality, human rights abuse and crackdowns, which have led to the needless deaths of defenceless citizens.”

The CSOs comprising the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Global Rights, BudgIT and 27 others claimed to have documentary evidence to prove the several injustices against the peaceful protesters.

“Particularly disturbing is the massacre of unarmed and very peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos yesterday. The sight of the Nigerian flag stained with the blood of the nation’s youth, in a month the country celebrated sixty years of independence, is a gory sight to behold. These killings are totally unacceptable, just as they stand condemned.

“It is pertinent to recall that this coalition previously warned the Nigerian authorities about the danger of deploying the military to confront unarmed protesters,” the statement reads.

The group expressed its solidarity towards the protesters and mourn the deceased, saying the incident was a reminder of the fragility of the nation’s democracy.