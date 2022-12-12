29.5 C
Abuja
29.5 C
Abuja

Energy Transition: Space for Change, others seek justice for affected oil communities

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
Renewable Energy Picture
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

SPACE for Change, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, and Extractive 360 have declared that communities in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta affected by government’s energy transition plan must not be neglected.

The bodies made this known in a statement they issued today at the unveiling of a report titled, ‘Energy Transition in Nigeria’s Oil-Rich Communities’.

The report was supported by the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).

READ ALSO:
Ogoni Oil Spill: Floundering Clean-up roadmap and tales of anguish of oil communities

Oil-producing communities badly hurt by PIA, says Udom Emmanuel

INVESTIGATION: How DESOPADEC awarded contracts to fictitious firms, littering oil-producing communities with abandoned health centres

INVESTIGATION: How DESOPADEC awarded contracts to fictitious firms, littering oil-producing communities with abandoned health centres

- Advertisement -

The report prioritises the involvement of communities in the green economy and stresses the importance of addressing environmental injustices, while creating alternative livelihood for those who could be affected.

The statement, which was jointly signed by Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Fyneface Dumnameme and Juliet Alohan, emphasised that community inclusion and participation was key in correcting mistakes of pollution in Niger-Delta states.

It also noted that Nigeria, despite contributing less to the world’s energy-related carbon emissions, was witnessing radical change in climatic conditions that affected its food security.

The statement stressed that
radical changes in climatic conditions like intense rainfalls, heavy flooding, deprecating costal lines due to rising sea levels, drought and desertification were taking their toll on developing countries like Nigeria, and affecting food security.

“The national energy transition plans are silent on communities that have borne the brunt of fossil fuel extraction for several decades, many of whose livelihoods are dependent on crude oil and local refining.

“The national transition plans and policies neither made arrangements
for clean-up, remediation, compensation, and rehabilitation of oil-rich communities, nor
for addressing the massive environmental damage that has accompanied the country’s
protracted dependence on fossil fuels,” the statement added.

It further noted that decades of neglect, widespread environmental damage, and monumental poverty had contributed to popularizing the environmentally damaging but money-spinning artisanal refining trade.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria is phasing out fossil fuels as part of its commitment to achieve net zero by 2060. The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) on August 24, 2022, establishing the country’s strategy to reach a net-zero emissions energy system by 2060.

As a result, several global funders like the World Bank and the African Development Bank are of the view that Nigeria should begin to explore global opportunities in clean energy and decarbonisation.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

AEPB to prioritise healthcare waste management

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has said it would strengthen management of healthcare...
News

Fire guts Defence Headquarters in Abuja

A fire outbreak occurred at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, December 12. Director...
News

FCT Police beef up security ahead of Christmas celebrations

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has beefed up security in...
INEC

No critical election material destroyed in attack on Imo headquarters – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no critical election material was damaged...
National News

PMS: PETROAN asks DSS to go after cartels behind artificial scarcity

THE Petroleum Product Retails Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has charged the Department...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
FCT Police beef up security ahead of Christmas celebrations
Next article
Fire guts Defence Headquarters in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.