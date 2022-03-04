Epileptic power supply: AEDC blames low generation, ongoing maintenance works

— 1 min read

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has identified low power generation in the national grid and several ongoing power maintenance works as reasons for epileptic power supply in its franchise areas.

The company, in a statement by Chief Marketing Officer Donald Etim, told its customers in Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that the problem is being addressed.

“In recent weeks, the level of power generated and served to the national grid for onward delivery to customers has been abysmally low,” the statement said.

AEDC also cited the explanation given by minister of power Abubakar Aliyu who recently noted that reduction in the hydropower generation capacity, which occurs mostly in the dry season, usually leads to a drop in power supply.

The minister was quoted as saying: “I would like to discuss the increased load shedding you may have observed in Abuja and other areas in the country. With the reduction in gydro capacity during the dry season additional load needs to be taken up by our gas plants.

The minister also said maintenance work in the Eastern Axis around Odukpani led to reduced power supply from the usually reliable Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Calabar Power Plant.

He noted that the ministry was working with NNPC and other gas suppliers to improve the pressure on the Western Axis that is precluding units from reaching optimum supply.

- Advertisement -

“We are working assiduously to resolve short term load shedding challenges,” he said.

The ICIR reports that most of the hydropower plants that gives Nigeria appreciable megawatts of power are domiciled in Niger State.

For instance, Kainji, 800 megawatts, Jebba,540 megawatts, Shiroro, 600 megawatts, are all located in the state.

It would be noted that the nation’s electricity generation has dropped to 4,835.3 megawatts from 4.449.8 megawatts, a situation that indicates decrease of 23.8 per cent and had caused load shedding among most electricity distribution firms.