Equal Measures seeks entries for data storytelling fellowship

Equal Measures 2030 (EM2030) offers its Storytelling with Data Fellowship, a six-month programme designed to empower feminist advocates and journalists from Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

The programme aims at transforming gender data into compelling narratives that drive action and policy change.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The fellowship provides mentorship, training, and a $500 stipend to support the creation of diverse storytelling formats, including blogs, videos, podcasts, and infographics.

Participants will engage in hands-on workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and collaborative projects, which will culminate in the dissemination of their work across EM2030’s platforms.

The 2025 fellowship is set to begin on April 1, 2025, with applications due by March 9.

Interested applicants can apply here