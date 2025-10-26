Ese Oruru: The inspiring triumph of a survivor

In September 2015, the Kano Emirate Council issued a statement detailing the steps taken by the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on the matter. At the request of the Emir, an investigation by the Shariah Commission in the State had concluded that the girl was not yet of “the age where she could take the decisions attributed to her without the approval of her parents.”

These were the decisions reportedly to change her faith and to get married. As a result, the Emir directed that she should be handed over to the police “for return to her family.” In March 2016, Ese finally returned to her family in Bayelsa.

On all sides of the advocacy and the debate that ensued , the full panoply of Nigerian inartfulness was on display with religious, ethnic and other epithets freely traded. Conveniently, much of this noise was designed deliberately to avoid the issues or wield disgraceful trumps to mask over them.

The case of Ese Oruru clearly raised profound policy issues of social, legal and moral significance that go to the heart of Nigeria’s coexistence.

Let’s begin with the social. Marriage is at the foundation of the family as a basic unit of society. However, the parties to a marriage must be people with the capacity to consent to it. In Ese’s case, she was not more than14 when she was taken from her state, Bayelsa, which defines the age of consent as 18.

It should be clear to all but a pervert that a 14-year-old is hardly a position to consent to marriage nor to bear the physiological, emotional or psychological burdens that come with it. To avoid these strictures of social policy, Yunusa decided to relocate Ese in three ways. First physically, he removed the child from her family and from her state to Kano where there was no Child Rights Law at the time.

The State adopted a Child Rights Law only in 2023 . Second, he re-located her in terms of her civic rights from a statutory regime to a theological one. Third, to complete her metamorphosis for the purposes of his carnal pursuits, Yunusa purported to relocate Ese’s faith identity from Christianity to Islam.

So, to avoid a clear legal prohibition against child marriage, he willfully undertook the crime of trafficking in a child in order to facilitate the invention of a theological trump that excuses child marriage. But this scheme ran into a problem: Ese was a minor. She did not have capacity in theology, physiology, and psychology to change her faith identity.

If she could not, then the invented trump was fantasy. Yunusa’s response to this was to claim Ese was above her real age in order to confer on her a legal capacity that she could not have. For the people invested in this sequence of bizarre contortions, their plea was that they were on a mission to win souls for the Almighty with what must have been a holy phallus.

Yet, nowhere in the Holy Books of any of the great faiths is there any support for a project of genital conversion of minors or, indeed, of anyone. What happened in Ese Oruru’s case was quite plainly the trafficking of a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation under the artifice of faith.

Every person of true faith should have