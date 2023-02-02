36.5 C
Abuja

EU launches Election Observation Mission in Nigeria

Politics and GovernanceElection Dashboard
Fatimah Quadri
EU
European Commission
THE European Union (EU) has launched the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament and the Chief Observer of the EU EOM, announced the launch of the election observation mission at a press conference.

“This is the seventh EU Election Observation Mission to Nigeria since 1999. The EU attaches great significance to these elections,” Andrews said.

He urged the Nigerian government, candidates and the political parties to ensure that the general elections are peaceful and election-related violence is prevented.

As part of its overall analysis, the EU EOM will follow the implementation of the 2022 Electoral Act which has introduced new measures aimed at enhancing various aspects of the electoral process.

The EU EOM was deployed by the EU following an invitation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral umpire.

The EU EOM operates under a separate and distinct mandate from the EU Delegation in Nigeria, and it is independent in its finding from EU Member States and all EU institutions.

Fatimah Quadri

