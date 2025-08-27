Ex-convict bodybuilder Akinwale Arobieke found dead in his home in Liverpool

AKINWALE Arobieke, better known in the UK as “Purple Aki,” has reportedly been found dead in his home in Toxteth, Liverpool.

The 64-year-old British-Nigerian bodybuilder was discovered unresponsive at his residence on Devonshire Road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, according to reports.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities noted that his death would not being treated as suspicious.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in the Toxteth area following a non-suspicious death last night, August 26.

“At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man’s death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” The Merseyside Police spokesperson was quoted to have said.

Born to Akinwale Oluwafolajimi Oluwatope Arobieke on July 15, 1961, at Crumpsall Hospital in Lancashire, Aki was of Nigerian descent.

His mother, then a secretarial student, was placed in care at just six months old, spending time in a Barnardo’s home in Llandudno.

As an adult, he worked modest jobs, including as a tunnel cleaner in the Mersey Tunnels and as a messenger for Liverpool City Council.

For decades, Arobieke remained a popular and controversial figure in Merseyside, where he was portrayed in local folklore as a “bogeyman.”

He gained infamy in the 1990s for approaching young men and asking to touch their muscles.

In 1986, he was initially convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of 16-year-old Gary Kelly, who died after coming into contact with a live rail while attempting to flee from him.

The conviction was later overturned on appeal, and Arobieke was awarded £35,000 in compensation.

Beyond that, he had also been convicted for touching and measuring the muscles of young men and asking them to squat his body weight.

In 2003, Arobieke was sentenced to six years in prison for multiple counts of harassment and witness intimidation, following incidents that spread fear among young men in the region.

Similarly, in 2006, authorities imposed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on him, even though he had no sexual convictions, prohibiting him from touching, feeling, or measuring muscles, loitering around gyms or schools, or entering specific towns like St Helens and Warrington.

The order was lifted in May 2016.