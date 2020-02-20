Ex-Kogi Gov, Abubakar Audu’s son arrested for alleged fraud

MUHAMMED Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi state has been arrested over an allegation of financial fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday said the accused person was arrested on Tuesday for diverting an unspecified amount of money meant for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

In a tweet shared by the anti-graft agency, the money in question was a donation to the NFF but Audu reportedly converted the money for personal us.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, for allegedly diverting the funds to the tune of several millions of US Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to his personal use,” the agency noted.

The EFCC said its investigation has shown how the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

EFCC has disclosed plans to charge Audu to court as soon investigations are concluded.