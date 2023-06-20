24.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Ex-President Jonathan calls for full implementation of AfCFTA

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Related

A FORMER Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has called on African leaders to fully implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying strengthening a common African market would enable citizens to attain their shared objectives of peace, unity, prosperity, and development.

In a speech he delivered at the 2nd Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Public Lecture in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, June 17, Jonathan emphasised that AfCFTA serves as an economic blueprint for achieving Africa’s economic self-sufficiency, and urged leaders to demonstrate solidarity in addressing shared challenges like insecurity and poverty.

“It is time to forge partnerships across the continent that will guarantee unity and enhance its developmental prospects. It is within this context that the advocacy for the full implementation of the AfCFTA becomes very imperative.

“The initiative offers the prospect of eliminating some of the artificial political and commercial boundaries and barriers created by the colonialists that have, over the years, impacted the unity and growth of Africa,” he said.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    He maintained that the initiative would connect millions of Africans, fostering unity and trade across the continent, and called on all stakeholders to wholeheartedly commit to implementing AfCFTA in order to leverage economic prospects within the continent.

    In addition, Jonathan stressed the need for African leaders to address infrastructure gaps, particularly in transportation, air, and rail networks, to facilitate the movement of goods and services within the continent.

    He paid tribute to the late Kenneth Kaunda who served as the first President of Zambia, describing him as a larger-than-life figure and one of Africa’s towering heroes.

    Jonathan praised Kaunda’s humility, support for liberation movements, and commitment to Pan-Africanism, while acknowledging Kaunda’s post-presidential humanitarian work in providing relief for HIV/AIDS patients and promoting measures to curb the spread of the virus, as part of his enduring legacy.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Police

    Egbetokun: Meet Acting IGP, Tinubu’s ex-CSO

    President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of...
    News

    Tinubu dissolves boards of FG agencies, institutions, companies

    PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of...
    Politics and Governance

    Tinubu makes first official trip to Paris

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will jet out of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 20, to Paris,...
    Judiciary

    Obi: Tribunal admits evidence showing INEC server had no glitches on election day

    THE Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has admitted a report from an employee of...
    News

    BREAKING: Tinubu makes Ribadu NSA, fires service chiefs, IGP

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked all service chiefs, comprising the Chief of Air Staff,...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    10th NASS: APC picks Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate President, Speaker

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    A look at bills Buhari signed into law within eight years

    Minister of Interior says FG spends N1m on each inmate yearly

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tiwa Savage performs ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at coronation concert

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Egbetokun: Meet Acting IGP, Tinubu’s ex-CSO

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.