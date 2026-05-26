Ex-Southampton Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

FORMER Southampton and Royal Antwerp forward, Victor Udoh, has died at the age of 21.

According to UK mirror, the Nigerian footballer was found dead in Abuja under what was described as suspicious circumstances.

Udoh had recently returned to Nigeria following the end of his spell with Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice, which he joined after leaving Southampton in 2025.

Southampton confirmed his death in a statement, expressing grief over the loss of the former academy player.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Royal Antwerp also mourned the player, describing the news of his death as heartbreaking.

“With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh,” the Belgian club said.

“Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time.”

Udoh joined Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal but spent only a brief period at the club, featuring in eight matches for the under-21 side in Premier League 2 without making a senior appearance.

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He later left by mutual consent in search of regular playing time before joining Czech second-tier side Dynamo České Budějovice.

Before moving to England, the deceased grew at Royal Antwerp after joining from Abuja-based Hypebuzz in 2023.

He impressed with Antwerp’s reserve side, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Young Reds, before breaking into the first team, where he made 28 appearances.