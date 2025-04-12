Ex-Super Eagles legend, Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

A FORMER captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, has passed away at 74.

The ICIR gathered that the revered football icon died in the early hours of Saturday at his residence in Enugu State.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of death remained unclear.

His close friend and former teammate, Olusegun Odegbami, confirmed the news in a post on Saturday.

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s history, has passed on,” Odegbami wrote. “Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago. May ‘Onyim’ find peace with our Creator in Heaven and console his family.”

Christian Chukwu, born on January 4, 1951, was a towering figure in Nigerian football whose impact spanned decades. He captained the national team, then called the Green Eagles, from 1974 to 1980, guiding the squad to its historic first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980. Under his leadership, the team had earlier reached the finals in 1976 and 1978, finishing as runners-up on both occasions.

Chukwu, who hailed from Enugu, was also a key figure at Enugu Rangers FC, where he led the club to one of its most iconic achievements—the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in 1977.

After retiring from active play, Chukwu transitioned into coaching and continued shaping the development of Nigerian football. He was on the technical bench of the Golden Eaglets team that clinched Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA title at the U-16 World Championship in China in 1985. He also served as assistant coach of the celebrated 1994 Super Eagles team, which earned Nigeria its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Chukwu’s coaching career extended beyond Nigeria. In 1998, he was appointed head coach of Kenya’s national team. He returned to manage the Super Eagles between 2003 and 2005, leading them to a third-place finish at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia before his exit during the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup.

In recognition of his contributions to football, he was appointed General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Rangers by then-Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In 2019, Chukwu faced a major health challenge after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, which affected his mobility.

A ‘GoFundMe’ campaign was launched to support his treatment, and philanthropist Femi Otedola later covered the full cost by donating $50,000. The donation was presented by Philip Akinola, Chief Operating Officer of Zenon Petroleum, in the presence of key figures, including former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, journalist Onochie Anibeze, and Governor Ugwuanyi.

Chukwu was honoured with the national title of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his service to Nigerian sports, affirming his place in the country’s history as both a football icon and national hero.