Explosions hit Kwara community after U.S. military strikes in Sokoto

By Dare Akogun

RESIDENTS of Offa, a commercial town in Kwara State, were thrown into panic late Thursday night after explosions damaged buildings in different parts of the community, raising fresh security concerns.

The explosions occurred around midnight on Christmas Day and were reported at two separate locations within the town. Eyewitnesses said the first blast affected structures around the Eid praying ground area, while the second was recorded near Solid Worth Hotel, about five minutes away from the initial site.

Residents who spoke with The ICIR said an undetonated explosive device was later discovered at the second location, prompting security agencies to cordon off the area.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to officially confirm the exact cause or source of the explosions.

Confirming awareness of the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Offa Local Government, Abiola Azeez Babatunde, said the council was monitoring developments following reports circulating online.

In a statement issued on Friday, Babatunde described the incident as a “suspected ordnance-related occurrence” around the Offa Yidi praying ground on December 25, 2025.

“The affected areas have been secured by security agencies to enable a thorough investigation,” the statement read.

He disclosed that the chairman of Offa Local Government Area, Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, visited the affected locations shortly after the incident to assess the situation.

“The Executive Chairman immediately visited the scene to get a firsthand understanding of what happened,” Babatunde said.

The local government urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information while investigations continue.

“Residents are advised to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, and to rely on official and credible sources for information to prevent unnecessary panic,” the statement added.

However, a security source who spoke to The ICIR on condition of anonymity, citing lack of authorisation, claimed that preliminary assessments suggest the object that struck buildings in Offa may be linked to a military missile component.

“What landed in Offa is not an explosive device itself but a component from a missile used during the airstrike,” the source said, adding that the U.S. operation reportedly involved cruise missiles launched from a naval platform.

The explosions in Offa occurred just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes against ISIS-linked targets in parts of northwest Nigeria, particularly Sokoto State, on Christmas Day.

There has been no official confirmation from either Nigerian or U.S. authorities linking the Offa incident to the strikes. However, the close timing of both events has heightened anxiety among residents, many of whom have called on security agencies to intensify surveillance and provide clear explanations.

Offa, located in Kwara State, is approximately 600 to 700 kilometres from Sokoto, where the reported strikes took place.

As of Friday morning, no casualties had been officially recorded, and security agencies were yet to release a detailed statement on the explosions.