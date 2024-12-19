back to top

Extreme Heat Reporting Training seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Extreme Heat Reporting Training seeks entries
Picture showing extreme heat used to illustrate the report
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

CLIMATE Resilience for All is offering a training course on extreme heat reporting.

The course is designed to improve journalists’ reporting on the impacts of extreme heat, giving them new sources, story angles and ideas on how to cover the mounting impacts of this climate threat.

The practical and interactive course will help participants integrate heat stories within their regular reporting beat and offer guidance on rethinking heat visuals.


     

     

    The three-day in-person training course will be held in Accra, Ghana on February 10 to 12, 2025.

    English-speaking journalists in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia can apply for a free course.

    Selected journalists will receive travel, accommodation and meals.

    The deadline for the application is January 6, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement