Extreme Heat Reporting Training seeks entries

CLIMATE Resilience for All is offering a training course on extreme heat reporting.

The course is designed to improve journalists’ reporting on the impacts of extreme heat, giving them new sources, story angles and ideas on how to cover the mounting impacts of this climate threat.

The practical and interactive course will help participants integrate heat stories within their regular reporting beat and offer guidance on rethinking heat visuals.

The three-day in-person training course will be held in Accra, Ghana on February 10 to 12, 2025.

English-speaking journalists in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia can apply for a free course.

Selected journalists will receive travel, accommodation and meals.

The deadline for the application is January 6, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.