- Advertisement -
27.3 C
Abuja

FAAC shares N725. 571bn March 2022 revenue to FG, States, LGs

News
Harrison Edeh
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N725.571 billion March 2022 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, states and local government councils.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for April 2022.

The communique explained that N725.571bn total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N521.169bn and distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N204.402bn.

In March 2022, the total deductions for cost of collection was N44.411bn and total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings was N382. 826bn.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $35.372 million, the communique stated.

The  Director of Information of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike, who issued the communique, confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N725.571bn, the Federal Government received N277.104bn, state governments received N227.201bn and local government councils received N167.910bn.

Ogubike further stated that a total of N53.356bn was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

- Advertisement -

The communique noted that a gross statutory revenue of N933.304bn was received for the month, which was higher than the N429.681bn received in the previous month by N503.623bn.

The sum of N35.631bn cost of collection and N376.504bn being amount for transfers, refunds and savings were deducted from the N933.304bn gross statutory revenue, resulting in the distributable statutory revenue of N521.169bn.

From the N521.169bn distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N246.444bn, state governments received N125bn and local government councils received N96.369bn. The sum of N53.356bn was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

In the month of March 2022, the gross revenue available from VAT was N219.504nn. This was higher than the N177.873bn available in the month of February 2022 by N41.631bn.

The sum of N6.322bn allocation to NEDC and N8.780bn cost of collection were deducted from the N219.504bn gross VAT revenue, resulting in the distributable VAT revenue of N204.402bn.

From the N204.402bn distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N30.660bn, state governments received N102.201bn and local government councils received N71.541bn.

According to the communiqué, in the month of March 2022, petroleum profit tax (PPT), oil and gas royalties, import and excise duties, companies income tax (CIT) and VAT all recorded tremendous increases.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Senate passes bill banning ransom payments to kidnappers

THE Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that bans ransom payments to kidnappers in...
News

2023: Sokoto govt confirms resignation of 13 cabinet members

THE Sokoto State government has confirmed the resignation of 13 cabinet members who intend...
National News

Hajj 2022 : NAHCON allocates 1,403 seats to Kwara

By Dare Akogun ABOUT 1,403 intending pilgrims from Kwara State are expected to perform the...
News

NIN/SIM: ALTON engages with FG over blocked sims

THE Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has continued to engage the...
News

2023: Group raises N100m to pick APC presidential forms for Nwajiuba

A GROUP, Project Nigeria, has reportedly raised over N100 million to purchase the All...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSenate passes bill banning ransom payments to kidnappers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.