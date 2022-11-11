FAAN: Lagos domestic runway reopens after repairs

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the domestic runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos for flight services after the successful installation of the CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system.

The system, referred to as 18L/36R, serves as a visual aid for pilots and other users of airport facilities.

Breaking: Domestic Runway 18L/36R completed and open for 24 hours flight operations, installation of CAT Ill Airfield Ground Lighting Systems completed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos. Today 11 November 2022. pic.twitter.com/jxhZi8nipa — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) November 11, 2022

FAAN said in an official tweet today that the reopening would bring to an end airlines’ inability to land on the runway after sunset.

According to the agency, the development was part of measures aimed at enhancing the safety and efficiency of flight operations at the airport.

FAAN had informed in July 2022 that it would halt operations on runways 18L and 36R at the MMA to install an airfield ground lighting system.

The authority said the installation would commence on July 8 and scheduled it to be completed within 90 days.

It also assured domestic airlines that normal flight operations would not be affected by the installation.