31.1 C
Abuja

Facebook loses over $90m after six-hour global outage

Featured NewsNews
Amos ABBA

Related

1min read

FACEBOOK Inc, rated as the world’s largest seller of online ads after Google, lost over $90 million in revenue after a six-hour global outage that shut out 3.5 billion users.

This is according to a report which used Facebook’s second quarter earnings of $29.08 billion over a three-month period.

Based on its previous earnings, the recent revenue loss was calculated on the length of the outage which lasted for six hours.

This reveals that Facebook makes an estimated $319.6 million per day in revenue, $13.3 million per hour, $220,000 per minute, and $3,700 per second.

According to the Forbes calculations, Facebook’s estimated total revenue loss after the outage was pegged at $99.75 million.

The estimates underline the financial impact of a massive outage on Facebook and business.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger went down at approximately 11:30 am, Eastern time and was back online after 7 pm, ET.

- Advertisement -

Downdetector, which monitors internet problems, said Facebook outage was the largest it had seen, with over 10.6 million reports worldwide.

Facebook’s shares dropped 4.9 per cent to $326.23 at the New York Stock Exchange, their biggest daily drop since November 2020.

The failures of internal communication tools and other resources compounded the error which caused the outage

“We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change,” Facebook said in the blog.

The company apologised for the global outage after its family of social-media apps, including the main social network, photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp, came back online.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. Thank you for bearing with us,” the company tweeted.

Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg net worth dropped to $121.6 billion. It currently ranks below Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and is the fifth wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

Website
- Advertisement -

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

2023: No one should be marginalised by reasons of tribe, age, religion -Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello said no one should be discriminated against or barred,...
News

EFCC arrest Ganduje’s wife over fraud allegation

WIFE of Kano State Governor Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and...
News

Minors kidnap 3-year-old boy in Yobe, demand N50,000 ransom

A 3-year-old boy was kidnapped by minors aged 12 and 14 for a ransom...
Diaspora News

Two Nigerians bag 10 years’ imprisonment for drug trafficking in India

THE district court of Mohali, Punjab, India, has sentenced two Nigerians to 10 years...
News

Police rescue kidnap victim in Zamfara

ZAMFARA State Police said they had rescued a kidnap victim who was abducted about...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWhy resident doctors ended two-month-old strike
Next articlePandora Papers: How Governor Bagudu amassed dirty billions and how he is hiding it

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.